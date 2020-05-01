New ‘Space Jam’ Title And Logo Unveiled By LeBron James In Online Hat Reveal

LeBron James has news he can’t keep under his hat. So he revealed the title and logo of his new Space Jam take on his lid, as seen in a Twitter post.
Space Jam A New Legacy is the title of the forthcoming James vehicle. Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green join James in the live action-animation hybrid, which has a July 16, 2021 tentative release date.
1996’s Space Jam starred Michael Jordan and NBA stars in cameos with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes stars It earned more than $230 million globally. Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck are expected to return in the new version.
Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, Night School) is directing the Warner Bros./SpringHill Entertainment project.
Producers are Ryan Coogler, James, Duncan Henderson, and Maverick Carter of SpringHill. EPs are Justin Lin, Sev Ohanian and Jamal Henderson.
