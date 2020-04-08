‘Space Force’: Greg Daniels-Steve Carell Comedy Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has set Friday, May 29 for the premiere of Space Force, its new workplace comedy from The Office duo Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, which may have drawn inspiration from President Donald Trump’s Space Force initiative.

Co-created by Carell and Daniels, Space Force is about a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) who’s thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Netflix also confirmed the previously unannounced casting of Lisa Kudrow, who recurs as Maggie Naird, the wife of Carell’s General Mark R. Naird. Maggie is a Washington Air Force wife who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades. But as he takes on his biggest challenge, she is growing in a different direction.

Space Force was not affected by the ongoing coronavirus production shutdown. The series had already completed filming and had all episodes in the can.

John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) also serves as executive producer.