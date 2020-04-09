Two Iconic Pieces Of Southern California Real Estate For Prince, Playboy Have Ch-Ch-Changes

Prince’s former home in Beverly Hills is for sale, while the Playboy Mansion’s famed grotto has been drained as that iconic landmark undergoes major renovations.

The Prince home was rented by the late Minneapolis-based singer from basketball star Carlos Boozer. He promptly redecorated to his taste, covering the place with purple stripes in 2005. Boozer was now the owner of a home with black and purple furniture, a disco dance floor and bedrooms that were transformed into a hair salon and massage parlor.

Fortunately for Boozer, Prince returned the property to “normal” when he finally vacated.

The mansion, which was also owned by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1950s, has 10 bedrooms, a ballroom, and an indoor gym. It goes for $30 milllion, or you can least it at $80,000 per month through The Oppenheim Group of West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills is undergoing extensive renovations. While the main structure is intact, the landscaping has changed. The famed grotto, the centerpiece of many a magazine spread and party, has also been drained, although that doesn’t mean it won’t survive the renovations.