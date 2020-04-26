Some Southern California Beaches Packed As Reopening Plans Across The Nation And World Begin

A skateboarder is pulled by a dog on the Venice Beach Boardwalk during the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the Venice section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

California beaches were busy in Orange County on Saturday, but Los Angeles area beaches remained relatively free of people.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday, perhaps incentivizing many who visited Southern California beaches on Saturday in 90-degree weather to stay at home.

On Saturday, despite a statewide stay-at-home order, people swam and sunbathed on Southern California beaches previously closed. Some counties in the state eased restrictions while warning people to maintain social distancing.

An estimated 40,000 packed onto Newport Beach on Friday and similar crowds were expected Saturday, The Associated Press reported.

In Huntington Beach, reports indicated hundreds of people were out near the water, some not practicing social distancing protocols. In Ventura County, those beaches were also

Elsewhere, the move toward gradually reopening gained momentum.

In New Jersey, one of the hardest hit locations by the coronavirus, a reopening plan is expected to be presented to Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday. But the governor said a number of counties in the state have spiked, casting doubt on whether any plan will be quickly implemented.