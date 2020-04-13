‘Soul’: Disney Moves Pixar Theatrical Release In Wake Of Distribution Cuts & COVID-19 Pandemic

Disney is pushing their Pixar feature Soul from June 19 to Nov. 20, the Thanksgiving holiday period where their animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon was originally scheduled to open. Technically that pic was to go on Nov. 25, Raya and the Last Dragon now moves to March 12, 2021.

That early March period is where Disney has capitalized on spring breaks, with the launches of Zootopia, Captain Marvel and recently Pixar’s Onward, which many believed had an opening weekend that partially slowed by lackluster fare, partially the early murmurings of COVID-19.

Soul, directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, follows a musician who has lost his passion for music and is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself. Nov. 20 is the pre-Thanksgiving period, exactly where Disney launched Frozen 2, last year. Right now that’s a crowed period with Warner Bros./Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, Sony’s Kevin Hart comedy The Man From Toronto (which many think will move), and an untitled Amblin feature from Universal. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving will bring MGM’s No Time to Die, Warner Bros. tennis drama King Richard with Will Smith, and Sony’s Kristen Stewart comedy The Happiest Season (which has been shot and is in post).

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins. Pic’s logline: In a realm known as Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Exhibition bookers were abuzz last week concerned about Disney furloughs hitting distribution, and who would actually be putting Soul into movie theaters at the studio. Disney is betting that theaters aren’t back up and running in full until late July by their own watch. Know that for an event film to come back, many industry sources believe that the New York City metro area, which is a huge market for box office, is required to be back up and running.

This is what the summer theatrical release slate looks like now: