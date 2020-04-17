Sony Classics Acquires World Rights To Julia Child Doc By ‘RBG’ Directors, Imagine & CNN Films

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights, excluding domestic television, to the upcoming Julia Child documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG).

Under the working title Julia, the film is currently in production, and is being produced by West, Cohen and Imagine Documentaries’ Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein, and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Michael Rosenberg, Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films, as well as Oren Jacoby of Storyville Films. CNN Films will retain U.S. domestic broadcast rights to the feature.

The film will tell the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food and TV. It will also chart Child’s casual upheaval of the male-dominated culinary and television worlds.

The film is said to be produced with the full cooperation of Child’s friends, family, and The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. It is based on multiple books about Child’s life.

The deal was negotiated by Elsa Ramo, managing partner for Ramo Law PC on behalf of Imagine Documentaries, Stacey Wolf, senior vice president for business affairs for CNN Worldwide on behalf of CNN Films, and Sony Pictures Classics.

The doc marks the first time Sony Classics has worked with CNN Films and their second time working with Imagine, following their work together on Gus Van Sant’s Restless. CNN Films previously worked with West and Cohen on their acclaimed documentary about the life and legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG.

CAA reps Cohen and West.