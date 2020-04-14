Sony Acquires Sci-Fi Thriller Novel Influx’ & Sets ‘Bloodshot’ Helmer David S.F. Wilson To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has acquired the Daniel Suarez sci-fi thriller novel Influx, and has set Bloodshot helmer David S.F. Wilson to direct it. Zak Olkewicz is adapting the book, which won the Prometheus Award. Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Jason Blumenthal and Tony Shaw will produce.

The book tells a big scale sci-fi tale in a futuristic setting, focused on a protagonist who is a particle physicist perfecting a world-changing invention when his lab is infiltrated by terrorists. He’s held by a clandestine U.S. government department and when he refuses an offer to work with them, prison and torture at the hands of an artificial intelligence inquisitor awaits. He must escape and thwart what the government is doing. The project was sold based on a pitch.

Wilson is coming off the Vin Diesel sci-tale Bloodshot, which Sony released just as theaters were beginning to shut down and which is doing brisk business in VOD. Olkewicz just adapted the Japanese graphic novel Maria Beatle, under the title Bullet Train, for Fuqua Films and the studio

Wilson and Olkewicz are repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and the scribe is lawyered by Felker Toczek. Suarez is repped by ICM Partners.