‘Songs In Ursa Major’ Film Rights Acquired By Village Roadshow Pictures & Berlanti Productions

Greg Berlanti
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Village Roadshow Pictures has acquired rights to adapt the upcoming Emma Brodie novel Songs In Ursa Major into a feature film. The author will write the script and Berlanti Productions’ Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti will produce. The book will be published in summer 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf, after the house acquired the book earlier this month.

Michael McGrath will executive produce. Jillian Apfelbaum will oversee for Village Roadshow Pictures.

The book is described as a love story set in 1969 at the crossroads of rock and folk; a young musical prodigy falls in love with a hard-partying folk legend.

The author is an executive editor at Little Brown’s Voracious imprint. In her 10 years in book publishing, she’s worked at Trident Media Group, William Morrow and Clarkson Potter, where she authored over 20 gift books and games. They include the bestsellers Punderdome, Deal or Duel, Come As You Aren’t, and Dear Jane. Brodie is a longtime contributor to HuffPost and a faculty member at Catapult.co. She lives in Brooklyn.

WME brokered the deal on behalf of Susan Golomb at Writers House. WME reps Berlanti Productions.

