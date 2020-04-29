‘Snoop Dogs’: Sony’s Stellify Makes Channel 4 Series In Which Dogs Film Their Celebrity Owners’ Homes

Sony Pictures Television producer Stellify Media has landed one of the more unusual TV commissions to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic — it is strapping cameras to dogs and letting them roam the homes of their celebrity owners.

The Northern Irish production company will make four-part series Snoop Dogs for UK broadcaster Channel 4, in which pooches armed with Go-Pros will take viewers inside the homes of the rich and famous.

In a Through The Keyhole-style twist, the identity of the homeowner will be kept under wraps until the end of each episode, meaning viewers will be spend 30 minutes attempting to guess who the dog belongs to.

“I didn’t want lockdown to stifle creative conversations and Snoop Dogs is a perfect example of a reactive and outside of the box commission,” said Sean Doyle, deputy head of features and formats at Channel 4.

“We’ve come up a wonderfully ridiculous spin on filming in lockdown that only Channel 4 could get away with. We hope families enjoy playing along whilst getting a healthy dose of doggy mischief and celebrities’ lush properties and home interiors.”

Snoop Dogs is Stellify’s first commission for Channel 4 and will be produced in Belfast with funding from Northern Ireland Screen. The executive producers are Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy.