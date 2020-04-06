‘SNL’s Michael Che Says He Lost His Grandmother To Coronavirus: “I’m Obviously Hurt And Angry”

Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che has revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that his grandmother has died from coronavirus.

“Hi. I’m Michael Che, from TV. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus,” Che wrote. “I’m doing OK, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone.”

He went on, “But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary. I don’t know if I’ll lose someone else to this virus. I don’t know if I’ll be lost to this virus. Who fucking knows?”

Che then said that he “shouldn’t curse,” but added: “I’m just frustrated because there’s so much we still don’t know about it, and I don’t think we are getting the whole truth.”

He then referenced a theory that COVID-19 developed because of a human-ingested bat, “I just refuse to believe I lost my sweet, beautiful grandma because some n***a ate a bat one time.”

In the post, Che also talked about the importance of eating healthy foods, including lots of greens and avoiding fast food. He also went after the fast-food industry for delivering food and attacked the media.

“Maybe tell people what they should be eating and what foods to avoid … instead of just posting death tolls as your lead story every g—-mn day!” he writes.

He also got a dig at Netflix’s massively popular Tiger King docuseries, “If we can spend 6 hours watching some tweaker raise tigers, then we can spend a few minutes finding out how to not poison ourselves.”

He ended the post by going back to his bat theory. “I bet somebody tried to warn him, like, ‘That bat smells a little funny. And his dumbass was probably like, ‘Ehhhhh, what’s the worst that could happen?’ Whatever. I’m just mad.”

Production on Saturday Night Live has been halted since March 16 to the coronavirus pandemic. The late-night show was originally scheduled to return March 28 after a previously scheduled hiatus.

You can read Che’s entire post below.