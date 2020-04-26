SNL Sketch On Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Offers A Few Tips Fueled By Labatt’s Blue

Although the sketch didn’t air on Saturday Night Live last night, an online video posting lampooning Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting serious viral traction.

In the sketch, Whitmer (played by Cecily Strong) offers up some safety tips for people protesting her stay-at-home orders, which some state residents feel are overly strict. This video version of Whitmer laments that she doesn’t have a cool nickname, but offers some safety suggestions while taking vigorous swigs from a Labatt’s Blue beer.

As to her state protester complaints to end the lockdown, “Whitmer” notes, “We’re never out of the woods. We’re in Michigan.”

As of Sunday morning, The SNL sketch is the second-most watched from last night’s show, behind only Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, and is nearing 900k views.

Watch the clip above.