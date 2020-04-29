Snapchat Examines Coronavirus ‘Frontline Heroes’ In Original Series From Barcroft Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Snapchat is going to tell the stories of Frontline Heroes during the coronavirus crisis in an original Snapchat Discover series from UK producer Barcroft Studios.

Each of the six, five-minute episodes will focus on a different frontline worker, with stories ranging from someone working in a trauma ward at a hospital, to an individual providing support services in a laundrette.

The series was shot using a combination of body-mounted, hand-held and rigged cameras, with the aim of taking viewers close to their experience through a video diary of sorts. The shoot observed the UK’s strict social distancing measures.

Frontline Heroes premieres on Snapchat Discover today. Barcroft chief creative officer Alex Morris said it is an “important” series, which “highlights incredible human beings who are on the front line of this extraordinary crisis, providing stories of inspiration and hope to a young and engaged audience.”

The show is not the first commission Barcroft has secured from Snapchat. It made mental health series Mind Yourself as an original for the tech company, while its own shows include Born Different and Shake My Beauty. Barcroft said its content attracts 50M unique viewers a month on Snapchat.