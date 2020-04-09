Snap Hires Hulu Ad Sales Head Peter Naylor As VP Americas

Snapchat parent Snap has hired Hulu executive Peter Naylor as VP Americas, a newly created position, starting in early May and based in Snap’s New York office.

Until today, Naylor served as SVP and Head of Advertising Sales at Hulu, where he’s worked for six years. Prior to Hulu, he was VP of Digital Media Sales for NBCUniversal (NBCU) where he ran digital advertising sales for NBCU’s entertainment, news and sports digital properties.

Naylor he’ll will report to Jeremi Gorman, chief business officer, and be responsible for driving the continued growth of the business across the US, Canada and Mexico.