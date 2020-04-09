Snap Hires Hulu Ad Sales Head Peter Naylor As VP Americas

Snapchat parent Snap has hired Hulu executive Peter Naylor as VP Americas, a newly created position, starting in early May and based in Snap’s New York office.
Until today, Naylor served as SVP and Head of Advertising Sales at Hulu, where he’s worked for six years. Prior to Hulu, he was VP of Digital Media Sales for NBCUniversal (NBCU) where he ran digital advertising sales for NBCU’s entertainment, news and sports digital properties.
Naylor he’ll will report to Jeremi Gorman, chief business officer, and be responsible for driving the continued growth of the business across the US, Canada and Mexico.
As part of a new structure, Luke Kallis, VP US Advertiser Solutions, and Dominic Rioux, VP Emerging Advertising Solutions, will report to Peter. Matt McGowan, GM for Canada, will also transition to Peter’s team. David Roter, who leads agency efforts as VP Global Agency Partnerships and is based in NY, and Claire Valoti, VP International, will continue to report to Gorman.
Snap’s video ad business is an area of focus this year. Engagement with Snapchat has grown along with other traditional and social media, as people shelter at home but connect however they can. Snaps sent between friends, group chats and time on video and voice calls are all up sharply, including increased engagement with ads.
Snap had 218 million daily active users at the end of 2019.
