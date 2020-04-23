Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Nordisk Film Buys Into ‘The Quake’ & ‘The Wave’ Outfit Fantefilm

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Snap To Raise $750 Million In Debt Sale, May Use Proceeds For Acquisitions

AP/Shutterstock

Snapchat parent Snap Inc. said it plans to offer $750 million in senior notes to raise fresh cash and that it may use some of it for acquisitions.

“Snap intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures [and] may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies.” The company also said it may use the case to repurchases Snap’s common stock, “although it has no commitments for any material acquisitions or stock repurchases at this time,” it said in a filng with the SEC.

Snap posted stellar quarterly earnings results earlier this week, with a jump in users, a surge in revenue and narrower than expected net loss. Shares were up close to 40% yesterday.

Other media and entertainment companies have been raise cash rapidly for a cushion against the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Snap, like others, pulled its financial guidance for the second quarter due to COVID-19 and said its advertising revenue began to slow in March when the stay-at-home orders took effect.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad