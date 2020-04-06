Skydance Media Acquires Animation Unit Of Madrid-Based Ilion Studios

Skydance Media Monday announced it’s acquired the animation unit of Madrid-based Ilion Studios, to form Skydance Animation Madrid.

The financial terms of weren’t revealed. Skydance, founded by David Ellison in 2010, said the deak “combines the creative capital of Skydance with Ilion’s best-in-class talent” and gives Skydance Animation – led by John Lasseter and Holly Edwards – full oversight of production.

The combined entity will have 500 employees across two continents and “the expanded creative capability, scale and leverage to deliver on its goal of becoming an industry-leading producer of high-end animated films and television series for audiences around the world,” said CEO Ellison.

“The world is going through an unprecedented and uncertain time. Today’s acquisition marks the culmination of many months of work to build one studio across two continents, with the goal of creating the highest-quality animation, led by best-in-class talent from around the world,” Ellison said. “The addition of Skydance Animation Madrid to our portfolio of businesses underlines my passion and commitment to bringing iconic animated stories and characters to life from some of the most talented artists and voices in the industry.”

Waid Ignacio Pérez Dolset, founder, president and chief creative officer of Ilion: “This is a phenomenal growth opportunity for our team in Spain and we’re proud to be an integral part of Skydance’s exciting future.”

Skydance Animation’s upcoming feature slate includes:

Luck

Directed by Peggy Holmes (The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning) and written by Kiel Murray (Cars, Cars 3) and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger (the Kung Fu Panda series). When the unluckiest girl alive stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

Spellbound (working title)

Directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale) and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (Mulan [2020]) and Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King). A musical fantasy set in a world of magic where a young girl sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.

Pookoo (working title/currently in development)

Written and directed by Nathan Greno (Tangled) and produced by Jennifer Magee-Cook (The Princess and the Frog).