SiriusXM CEO Wants Howard Stern ‘For As Long As Howard Wants To Work’ As The Host’s Contract Approaches End

SiriuxXM CEO Jim Meyer said Tuesday he “has been really clear that I want Howard Stern to be on SiriusXM for as long as Howard wants to work” as the satellite radio giants star attraction approaches the end of a five-year contract.

Stern has commented that he’s stressed and wants to retire at year-end when his term is even as The Howard Stern Show continues to generate headlines. Returning to the air from his home studio Monday he endorsed Joe Biden and invited President Trump to try injecting Clorox and his supporters to “all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

All hell broke loose last week when Trump mused during a White House briefing about the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to clean out the coronavirus.

Speaking on a conference call following quarterly earnings, Meyer said he and the host “have a tremendous relationship and it’s never been better, and the quality of the show he is bringing … every day couldn’t be better.” He planned to address it, “But I think these discussions are better held in person.” That’s impossible to do currently but he said he hopes it might happen in the third quarter.

SiriusXM posted a profit of $293 million for the first quarter ended in March, up 62%. The parent of Pandora said it had close to 35 million subscribers at the end of March.

Ad revenue at Pandora reached a first-quarter high of $241 million, growing 4%. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 60.9 million in the first quarter. Total ad-supported listener hours were 3.13 billion in the period.