Simon Cowell’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ Canceled By The BBC After Two Seasons

Simon Cowell’s dance competition series The Greatest Dancer has been canceled by BBC One after two seasons.

The Syco and Fremantle show sees dancers competing by performing a routine in front of a mirror, which opens up to reveal the audience if they secure enough votes.

It was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, and featured Glee’s Matthew Morrison as a dance captain alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and singer Cheryl Tweedy.

The first season rated well and was quickly handed a recommission, but it failed to hit the same highs on its return this year and was regularly thrashed by ITV’s The Masked Singer.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One.”

The Greatest Dancer has seen some traction internationally. Fremantle and Syco announced earlier this month that the format is being remade in China as The Magnificent Dancer for Dragon TV.