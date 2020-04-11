Silver Lake Reservoir Makes Walking Path A One-Way Trip Because Of COVID-19 Fears

In this photo taken June 30, 2011, people walk their dogs past Silver Lake Reservoir, just a few miles from downtown Los Angeles. The lake itself is off limits, protected by high fencing and barbed wire, but is the center of a large urban park and recreation area, and surrounded by hundreds of upscale homes. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Nobody walks in LA, the Missing Persons song said. Apparently they do, but now they all have to travel in the same direction. Complaints about the lack of social distancing around one of the most popular walking paths in Los Angeles has prompted city officials to institute new rules on which way you can walk.

Los Angeles City Councilmembers Mitch O’Farrell and David Ryu announced Friday that the trail around the Silver Lake Reservoir will turn into a one-way path.

Starting Saturday morning, all walkers and runners will be asked to follow a counterclockwise direction around the trail. Path users are instructed to always maintain six-feet of distance between others not in their household, as per the guidelines from public health officials. Additionally, Mayor Erik Garcetti has also directed residents to wear face coverings while out in the neighborhood or face fines.

The one-way approach is apparently a last-step measure before a closure may take place if path users don’t take personal responsibility and follow the rules.

“We all love the Silver Lake Reservoir path, one of the few public spaces people can still use for their daily exercise while we’re under this emergency declaration,” said Councilmember O’Farrell. “I want to see the path remain open during the pandemic, but unless personal distancing is being adhered to and users wear face coverings, we could see the path closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.”

“When we’re outside, it’s important that we wear masks and maintain the social distance that stops the spread of the Coronavirus and saves lives,” Councilmember Ryu said. “That’s what these signs are about. We want Silver Lake residents to have the chance to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and walk our beautiful reservoir, but to do so in a way that helps prevent new infections.”

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there have been 71 cases of coronavirus thus far in the Silver Lake community as of Friday, April 10.

The Silver Lake Reservoir and South Dam Walking Path combined complete a 2.2 mile-loop around the facility.

