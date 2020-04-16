Sight Unseen Buys Zach Craley Pitch ‘The Event,’ On How Tech’s Richest Plan To Save Selves Post-Apocalypse

EXCLUSIVE: Sight Unseen has acquired The Event, a pitch from 21 Laps and writer Zach Craley based on Douglas Rushkoff’s Guardian article “How tech’s richest plan to save themselves after the apocalypse.” Rushkoff (Heroes, Berlin Station) is a futurist/author/documentarian who studies human autonomy in a digital age.

21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Levine are producing with Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Oren Moverman. They are keeping plot specifics close to the vest. 21 Laps’ Becca Edelman and Sight Unseen’s Rachel Jacobs will oversee development.

Sight Unseen most recently produced Justin Simien’s sophomore feature, the social horror satire Bad Hair. Pic premiered at Sundance earlier this year and sold to Hulu in a competitive deal. Previously, the banner produced the Cory Finley-directed Bad Education, which stars Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Pic was bought for record setting sun at the last Toronto Film Festival. It makes its HBO premiere April 25.