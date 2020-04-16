Shudder Buys Horror ‘Z’ Starring Keegan Connor Tracy & Sean Rogerson 

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ streamer Shudder has picked up rights on Brandon Christensen’s Z and will premiere the movie May 7.

The film follows a young mother who begins to fear her introverted son’s imaginary friend, Z, may be terrifyingly real. The release is being timed for Mother’s Day.

Pic stars Keegan Connor Tracy (Bates Motel), Sean Rogerson (Grave Encounters), Jett Klyne (The Boy), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) and Stephen McHattie (Pontypool). Christensen wrote the screenplay with Colin Minihan. Chris Ball, Kurtis David Harder, Christensen and Minihan produced.

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder and by ICM on behalf of the filmmakers.

Genre-focused VOD service Shudder is available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland and Germany. The streamer premiered Christensen’s previous film Still/Born back in 2018.

“Brandon’s Still/Born was a tense, frightening film grounded in a tragic story that Shudder members quickly embraced and turned into a hit. We jumped at the chance to work with him again on Z, which were excited to debut next month,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.

“When Still/Born premiered on Shudder on Mother’s Day in 2018, it was clear that they understood what the film was going for and allowed it to shine,” added Christensen. “With Z, we once again have a film about a tortured mother and father, diving into the psyche of what it’s like to have a child with a mind of their own. I’m thrilled to be teaming with Shudder and once again releasing a film on Mother’s Day, where we can both celebrate and terrify mothers once again.”