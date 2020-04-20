Shubert Foundation Appoints Board Member Diana Phillips As President

The Shubert Foundation, the nation’s largest private foundation dedicated to funding of not-for-profit theatre and dance companies, has appointed Diana Phillips to serve as President of the Foundation. The position was previously held by Michael I. Sovern, who died in January after serving in the position since 1996.

Phillips has been a Foundation board member since 2011. “Diana has made essential contributions as a board member and is the perfect choice to take on the added role of President of The Shubert Foundation,” said Philip J. Smith, Chairman of the Board, in a statement.

“This is a period of unprecedented challenge for countless not-for-profit theatre and dance organizations,” said Phillips. “At this critical time, The Shubert Foundation is privileged to be able to provide the general operating support that makes Shubert funding so distinctive and is more necessary than ever.”

Phillips will work with Executive Director Vicki Reiss and Program Director Amy Dorfman Wine. From 1988 until her retirement, she was Worldwide Director of Press Corporate Affairs and an Executive Vice President of Sotheby’s.