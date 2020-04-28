Showtime Names Erin Calhoun To Top Communications Post

Showtime has promoted Erin Calhoun to EVP Communications, the company’s top communications post. Calhoun will succeed Johanna Fuentes, who is leaving Showtime Networks to head up Global Communications at Warner Bros. Calhoun begins her new role on May 4.

Calhoun, who most recently served as SVP Corporate Communications, will be responsible for all global public and media relations initiatives for Showtime Networks. She will oversee programming publicity, media and talent relations, events, photography, awards, film festivals, philanthropy, sports and corporate branding. As the chief press officer for Showtime, Calhoun will supervise all corporate and business press outreach, as well as serving as the company’s communications liaison with parent company ViacomCBS. She will relocate to the Showtime West Coast office.

“Erin has proven time and again to have a sage understanding of our ever-changing industry and terrific relationships with the media who cover it,” said David Nevins, Chairman and CEO Showtime Networks, to whom Calhoun will report. “Her skills and instincts are equally sharp, combining a dedicated work ethic with a good-humored touch. We are pleased to reward her efforts and privileged to elevate her to this role as a leader in strategizing and executing communications efforts on behalf of Showtime Networks.”

Since joining Showtime Networks in 2017, Calhoun has been responsible for corporate communications initiatives on behalf of the company in areas including marketing, digital media, research, consumer products, distributor relations and new business development, as well as the network’s stand-alone streaming service. She also managed long-range communications strategies that have raised the profile of the network and its executives. In addition, Calhoun has managed the analysis and dissemination of the network’s subscriber, ratings and research data to the national media, and she has overseen the communications footprint across social media platforms for the network’s original series, documentaries, specials and events.

Calhoun came to Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she served as VP of Corporate Communications, managing trade and business strategies and internal communications for USA Network and Syfy. Prior to joining NBC, Calhoun worked for six years at Discovery Communications as Vice President of Communications.

Previously, Calhoun spent 10 years as an independent consultant for various clients including TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, Discovery and GSN (Game Show Network). Before that, Calhoun worked at TNT for three years as a Unit Publicist and Press Project Manager, overseeing unit publicity for TNT original films. Calhoun began her career at The Today Show as a Talent Coordinator.