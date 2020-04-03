Showrunner Matthew Wheeler Inks With Thruline & APA

Click to Skip Ad
Matthew Wheeler
Courtesy of Thruline

Showrunner Matthew Wheeler has signed with Thruline and APA.

Wheeler most recently served as co-showrunner and executive producer on CBS’ long-running hit series Hawaii Five-0, which as Deadline recently reported will be ending its 10-year run with a two-hour series finale tonight. He joined the writing staff in 2014 as a story editor and three years later was promoted to co-showrunner for the final two seasons. In his five seasons on the show, Wheeler received writing credit on 32 episodes.

Wheeler also created the summer event series Salvation, which premiered on CBS in 2017 and ran for two seasons.

Wheeler began his writing career in features, where he adapted Thomas Perry’s novel The Informant for Matt Tolmach and Sony Pictures, wrote Splinter for Wayfare/Creme de la Films and Tin Men for Warner Bros.

Wheeler continues to be repped by Barry Tyerman at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

