‘Late Night’s’ Seth Meyers Criticizes President Trump’s Pandemic Actions In “A Closer Look”

Seth Meyers, who used to be a Saturday Night Live comedian before becoming a political commentator, examined President Donald Trump’s desire to reopen the country tonight in his “A Closer Look” segment.

Meyers noted during the monologue that the President wants to reopen “despite the advice of experts and lack of power to do so.”

He also cited Trump’s prior praises of China General Secretary Xi Jinping, noting, “Trump wants us to forget all that now. He has the memory of a goldfish who smokes weed.”

That was one of the jokes. Watch the rest of it above.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is supporting City Harvest to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, working to end hunger throughout its communities by rescuing 66 million pounds of food each year and delivering it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners across five boroughs. You can donate here.