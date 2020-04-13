Seth MacFarlane Slams Laura Ingraham’s Coronavirus Coverage, Rekindling Tensions With Fox Corp

It’s déjà vu for Seth MacFarlane and Fox Corp. Family Guy creator MacFarlane slammed Fox News host Laura Ingraham Monday for a comment she made in a tweet in which she shared a Washington Post story about experts saying it may be unrealistic to reopen the U.S. economy by May 1.

Ingraham, who has more than 3.2 million followers, wrote above a link to the story: “The Washington Post is rooting for the shut down to continue indefinitely.”

In response, MacFarlane tweeted, “I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation. Laura, that is an insane remark. Everyone wants this to end. The sane among us are only trying to follow the lead of responsible science with regard to the timing. Please use your platform more responsibly.”

MacFarlane has been critical of Fox previously, notably in 2018 when he said he was “embarrassed” to work for the network, after Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson told his viewers not to believe anything reported by his news network rivals.

MacFarlane’s Family Guy airs on Fox. It has been renewed through the 19th season which premieres in September. He also is the creator of The Orville, which previously aired on Fox and moved to Hulu, and American Dad, which aired on Fox for its first 11 seasons, then moved to TBS, where it is currently renewed through season 15.

MacFarlane was previously under a deal with 20th Century Fox TV, which became a part of Disney Television Studios via the Disney-Fox merger, but he exited for a mega overall TV deal with NBCUniversal Content Studios earlier this year.