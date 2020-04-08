‘Sesame Street’s Elmo To Host ‘Playdate’ Special To Comfort Kids During Coronavirus Crisis

Sesame Street‘s Elmo is doing his part to help comfort kids and families during the coronavirus pandemic. Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, a half-hour special, will air across HBO, HBO Latino, TBS, TNT, truTV, Cartoon Network and Boomerang on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 PM ET/PT, WarnerMedia said today. The special will also air on PBS Kids at the same time, and will later air internationally in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Part of Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other initiative, the special will feature celebrity guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross. Designed as a video conference, the special follows Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and their famous friends as they find new ways to play and learn together. They’ll also celebrate the EMTs, doctors, and other everyday heroes who are helping families through the health crisis, sing songs, play games and take silly dance breaks. Ross plays a game of “Elmo Says,” Miranda pops in for a few rounds of “Old McDonald Had a Farm,” Hathaway and Elmo get moving with “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes.”

“WarnerMedia recognizes how difficult these isolation efforts are for families, especially ones with children,” said Bob Greenblatt, Chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “With Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate airing simultaneously across our networks, we are confident that this special will bring family members together for a unique in-home viewing experience that will provide laughter, joy and relief during this challenging time.”

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms, as well as part of the HBO offering on HBO Max at the time of its launch.