Series Mania Hails “Great Success” Of Online Forum As 1,500 People Log On

Series Mania has hailed the success of the online forum that replaced its physical festival in Lille, France, last month as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Series Mania published user engagement figures that could point the way for other digital industry events in 2020, revealing that 1,500 of the festival’s 2,000 delegates registered for the Series Mania Digital Forum.

It said that these 1,500 registered users consume 1.5 hours of video on average, while there were 10,000 visits for the Buyers Showcase and 5,000 visits to projects in development. Some 40 countries were represented, it added.

Founder and general director Laurence Herszberg said: “We are very proud of the great success of our first Series Mania Digital Forum. This global crisis prompted us to adapt our digital strategy urgently and the result was very positive… In 2021, we will be sure to combine the two forms, digital and physical, to create an even bigger and better event in the years to come.”

MipTV was another event that moved online last month, while there are also plans for other festivals, including the Edinburgh TV Festival, to become digital-only occasions.