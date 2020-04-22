‘Selling Sunset’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix/Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back. Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset, a reality series set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, for a second season. The eight-episode half-hour series from Lionsgate Television and Done and Done Productions premieres globally May 22 on Netflix.





Netflix

Selling Sunset follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

Related Story Netflix To Raise $1 Billion In Debt Sale

This season, per Netflix, “the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever.”

Cast includes Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim.

“Selling Sunset is not your typical real estate series – it’s bold, fun and full of drama that will engage audiences episode after episode,” said Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin. “It enables viewers to go beyond the luxurious homes and into a world of powerful female realtors who navigate a truly cutthroat business. We’re very proud to be working with Adam and his creative team in bringing another great season to our partners at Netflix.”

“Along with our partners at Lionsgate and Netflix, we couldn’t be more excited to return for a second season of Selling Sunset,” said Adam DiVello, the show’s creator. “This season includes even more ups and downs as we see our cast take on larger listings and even bigger challenges in the office and in their personal lives. Fans of the series are in for a binge-worthy new season!”