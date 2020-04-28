‘Searching For Sugar Man’ Producer Passion Pictures Hires Ex-Shed Group Head As CEO

Passion Pictures, the Oscar-winning documentary and animation outfit, has named ex-Shed Group chief Nick Southgate as its new CEO.

The company has offices in London, Paris, Barcelona and Melbourne, working across a range of output including feature documentaries (Searching For Sugar Man), animation series (Love, Death & Robots for Netflix), and commercials for clients including Nike, Sony and Kellogs. The outfit also encompasses national history producer Passion Planet.

Passion founder Andrew Ruhemann moves to Chairman and will continue to creatively lead the company. Co-founder John Battsek departed back in January to launch a new banner.

Southgate was previously CEO of super-indie Shed Media, the home of production outfits Wall to Wall, Ricochet, Twenty Twenty, and Renegade, as well as scripted giant Shed. He is also the co-founder of Imagine Capital, the investment and advisory house, where he will remain a partner.

“For many years I’ve admired Passion,” said Southgate. “To consistently produce outstanding work in three different disciplines: animation, feature docs and natural history, is pretty unique. Personally, I’m really looking forward to re-engaging creatively and I’m honoured to be joining such an exceptional group of people. Together we’ll grow Passion and bring more brilliant stories to an even wider audience.”

“I’m thrilled to have Nick on board,” added Andrew Ruhemann, “He brings a rare combination of creative flair and business experience at the highest level. Nick, and the investment he attracts, will allow us to reach our full potential. We will be making new senior executive hirings in the Feature Doc’s space in the very near future. Dave Allen, Nick and I have huge ambitions for the company. There are exciting times ahead.”