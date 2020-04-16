Sean Penn Working On Establishing COVID-19 Testing Sites In SoCal, Envisions National Rollout

Sean Penn, founder of the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) disaster relief charity, is focusing his efforts on coronavirus testing in Southern California.

CORE has teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and the city’s fire department to create free drive-in test sites for those who have qualified symptoms. The CORE staff are wearing hazmat suits to administering the tests.

Speaking to MSNBC earlier today, Penn said his team is “multiplying every day” the number of sites they’re establishing, while maintaining a cautious approach.

“One of the things we always have to remember is that all of this is very liquid because the tests do change, we do look towards the next most rapid test that has integrity,” he said.

The coordination efforts “have been difficult,” Penn said, but didn’t elaborate as to why. The rollout of testing is in “Phase One,” he said, which is to absorb the sites already managed by the Los Angeles Fire Department, allowing them to return to other duties.

Phase Two will see CORE broaden from its current base to establish independent sites working with Los Angeles County. Phrase Three will be partnering with “other community organizations and NGOs” for a regional and national approach, he said. “All this is liquid, but we do look toward the next most rapid test that has integrity,” he concluded.