ScreenCraft Opens Submissions For Horror Screenplay Competition, ‘Sinister’ Scribe C. Robert Cargill To Serve On Jury

ScreenCraft has opened submissions for the 8th annual Horror Screenplay Competition. They have also unveiled their jury which is an impressive roster of names in the horror game including featured judge C. Robert Cargill, the horror screenwriter behind the Sinister franchise and Doctor Strange.

The competition is open to film, TV and short screenplays from English-language writers worldwide. Winners will cash prizes and access to Hollywood industry executives who have a focus on the horror genre. There will be rolling deadlines for the competition with June 30 being the final deadline.

“We look forward to discovering new screenwriting voices in this unique contest for horror screenwriters,” said John Rhodes, ScreenCraft co-founder.

The 2020 jury includes:

C. Robert Cargill , producer and writer (Sinister, Sinister 2, Doctor Strange)

, producer and writer (Sinister, Sinister 2, Doctor Strange) Ryan Turek , VP of Development at Blumhouse Productions (Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Sinister, Oculus, The Purge, Whiplash, Get Out)

, VP of Development at Blumhouse Productions (Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Sinister, Oculus, The Purge, Whiplash, Get Out) Crystal Holt , Director of Scripted Programming at AMC (The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, Eli Roth’s History of Horror Master Class, Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, True Terror With George Takei)

, Director of Scripted Programming at AMC (The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, Eli Roth’s History of Horror Master Class, Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, True Terror With George Takei) Brittany Klesic , Creative Executive at Monkeypaw Productions (Get Out, Us, Candyman)

, Creative Executive at Monkeypaw Productions (Get Out, Us, Candyman) Sarah Christine, Development Executive at Goalpost Pictures (The Invisible Man)

ScreenCraft’s past winners have gone on to sell their scripts to major studios and have been hired by companies like Universal, Netflix, Amazon, Millennium, CBS and many more. ScreenCraft’s winners have caught the attention of literary managers and agents who are open to signing to new writer clients. Over 100 ScreenCraft writers have signed with top management companies and agencies like 3 Arts, Anonymous Content, CAA, WME, UTA, APA, Paradigm, Lit Entertainment, Brillstein among others. More details about the competition can be read here.