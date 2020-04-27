Screen Media Ventures Sets Early Digital Release Date For ‘Hope Gap’ Drama Starring Annette Bening

Screen Media Ventures have moved up the digital release date of Hope Gap after having its theatrical window cut short due to the pandemic. The pic, which was picked up Screen Media and Roadside Attractions last May and had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, was released in limited theaters on March 5 with a planned spring theatrical expansion. The William Nicholson-directed romance drama starring Annette Bening, Josh O’ Connor, and Bill Nighy will now be available on digital platforms on May 8.

Described as a story of survival, the pic follows the unraveling of three lives, through stages of shock, disbelief and anger, to a place of hope. Grace (Bening) and Edward (Nighy), married for 29 years, live in a small seaside town near a cove under the cliffs called Hope Gap. When their son Jamie (O’Connor) comes to visit for the weekend, Edward informs him that he plans to leave Grace that same day. There are no villains; only good people who’ve lived too long with old mistakes and are now paying the price. There are no easy answers and no simple paths to redemption. A husband, a wife, and a son are forced to face hard truths, and out of those truths to fashion new lives.

David M. Thompson and Sarada McDermott produced.