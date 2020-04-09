On its biggest platform ever, Tuesday night’s finale of Schitt’s Creek drew 1.3 million viewers across Pop, Comedy Central and Logo, in Live+same day Nielsen stats.

The sixth and final season ender was up 103% over the season 5 finale, and the most social show across TV for the day, according to Viacom. Additionally, the documentary special Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, which aired solely on Pop TV, was was the highest rated telecast in the network’s history.

The ratings jump for the finale wasn’t surprising, given the episode aired across three networks and came amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has boosted television viewing across the board.

From creators Eugene and Daniel Levy, the cult hit fish out of water comedy was a transformational series for Pop, putting the network on the original programming map and remaining the ViacomCBS-owned net’s flagship show.

The series followed a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke.

The ensemble cast included Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Dustin Milligan, Tim Rozon, and Sarah Levy.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek was produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc.