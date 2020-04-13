Saul Turteltaub Dies: Emmy-Nominated Writer For ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Was 87

Emmy-nominated comedy writer and producer Saul Turteltaub died on April 9. He was 87

Director John Turteltaub, the youngest son of Saul confirmed that he died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills.

Saul Turteltaub served as a writer and producer for such iconic shows in television history as The Carol Burnett Show, Sanford and Son and That Girl. He received an Emmy nomination for The Carol Burnett Show in 1968 and earned back-to-back noms in 1964 and 1965 as part of the writing team for the U.S. version of the political satire TV series That Was the Week That Was.

Turteltaub teamed with Bernie Orenstein and Bud Yorkin to form TOY Productions and worked on What’s Happening!!, Carter Country and 13 Queens Boulevard.

Turteltaub and Orenstein worked on Sanford and Son spin-offs Grady and Sanford Arms and would collaborate on more shows with high-profile talent such as Kate & Allie, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Cosby, Hey, Landlord, One of the Boys, E/R, The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show, Chicken Soup among others.

In addition to his youngest son Jon, he is survived by wife Shirley, son Adam and sister Helena.