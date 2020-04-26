‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Dip For Second At Home Edition

After a short break, NBC’s Saturday Night Live last night returned for its second “At Home” show, featuring remote performances from self-isolating guests and members of the cast. The new installment, which came closer to a regular SNL with the use of green screens, wigs and makeup, also scored a big coup in landing Brad Pitt to play Dr. Anthony Fauci in a cold open after the medical expert had joked that he wanted the Oscar winner to portray him on SNL.

The episode, which also included appearances by Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Bad Bunny and a musical performance by Miley Cyrus, averaged a 4.0 Live+Same Day household rating from 44 local markets metered and a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was down from the 4.6 metered-market household rating and a 2.1 18-49 rating for the first remote installment of SNL on April 11. It was in line with the last regular SNL original installment on March 7, hosted by Daniel Craig with musical guest The Weeknd, which drew a 4.1 household rating and 1.6 in 18-49. That episode will be rebroadcast next Saturday as SNL At Home appears to be settling into a biweekly air pattern, likely because of the complexities of producing remotely a 90-minute telecast.

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks last night, SNL is easily the #1 show of the night in both metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters. Here is the opening segment of last night’s Weekend Update tackling President Donald Trump’s infamous comments about using disinfectants and light in the human body to fight coronavirus.