‘Saturday Night Live’ Remote Episode Opens With Brad Pitt As Dr. Anthony Fauci Clarifying Trump’s Comments

Saturday Night Live opened its second remote episode with an appearance by none other than Brad Pitt. The Oscar winner kicked off the cold open as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Pitt’s Fauci tried to clarify some of President Donald Trump’s comments during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings.

“Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines,” Pitt said. “So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say.”

He then tossed to a video of Trump ad-libbing at a briefing, and saying there would be a vaccine “relatively soon.”

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase,” Pitt said. “Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star then tossed to a clip of Trump saying his administration had done an “incredible job,” and COVID-19 is going to “disappear one day, like a miracle.”

“A miracle is great. Who doesn’t like miracles,” Pitt quipped.

The casting was a major coup, after Fauci joked earlier this month in an interview on CNN that if SNL tapped anyone to play him, he’d like to see Pitt in the role. Fauci hedged at first, but when pressed by Alisyn Camerota and given a few options, he responded: “Oh, Brad Pitt, of course.”

Fauci has become a sex symbol of sorts, prompting Pitt to joke that “older women” have been sending the 79-year-old medical expert “graphic emails.”

Tonight’s episode of SNL featured remotely taped sketches because of social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The series aired its first remote episode on April 11. It featured the cast “at home” and included appearances by Alec Baldwin, Larry David, and Chris Martin, along with guest host Tom Hanks.

Speaking from his kitchen, Hanks talked about his recovery from coronavirus, in his first television appearance since he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the disease.