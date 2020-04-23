‘Saturday Night Live’ To Air Second ‘At Home’ Broadcast

Saturday Night Live took to Twitter to announce that they will have their second “At Home” version of the late-night comedy sketch show institution on April 25 as the nation stays under quarantine.

A video released on Twitter that simply said “We’re back this Saturday #SNLAtHome” featured all the cast members trying to navigate through technical difficulties on their computer.

The first Saturday Night Live at Home aired on April 11 with new material produced remotely by SNL cast, crew as well as a special guest appearance by Tom Hanks and a performance by Chris Martin. It drew a 4.6 Live+Same Day household rating in the 44 local metered markets and a 2.1 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters. That is despite the fact that NBC did not announce until several hours before the telecast that it will air live on the West Coast as has been the case for SNL’s regular episodes in the past couple of seasons.

Watch the announcement video below.