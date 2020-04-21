Sarajevo Film Festival Still On Course For August Bow: Coronavirus

The Sarajevo Film Festival, one of Eastern Europe’s leading film events, has told us it is still on course to take place this August (14 – 21).

The festival has told us that distancing guidelines are not yet in place but “necessary information will be announced on the festival’s website and social media channels” at a later date.

With the cancellation of Cannes last week, focus is now shifting to the status of other major summer and fall film festivals amid the pandemic. We provided an update on five major festivals this morning.

Sarajevo attracts up to 100,000 visitors each year and has become a popular event for regional and international industry. The Artist director Michel Hazanavicius has been set as jury head for 2020. Movies to play at the event last year included Parasite, Pain And Glory and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Guests included Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Isabelle Huppert and Tim Roth.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has recorded more than 700 cases of coronavirus and the country enacted an evening and night-time curfew late last month in addition to a general shutdown.