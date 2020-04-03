‘Waitress’ Composer Sara Bareilles Says She’s Fully Recovered From COVID-19

Waitress composer and star Sara Bareilles has revealed that she has made a full recovery from COVID-19.

In an Instagram story, Bareilles says, “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.”

Gavin Creel, Sara Bareilles Shutterstock

She added, “I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do.”

Bareilles most recently starred in London’s production of the musical Waitress, a production that went dark March 13, several days prior to the general West End shutdown. Bareilles’ co-star, Gavin Creel, subsequently disclosed that he had mild symptoms though hadn’t been tested.

Waitress‘ producers have announced that the London production will not re-open after the West End shutdown is lifted.