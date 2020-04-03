‘Waitress’ Composer Sara Bareilles Says She’s Fully Recovered From COVID-19

Waitress composer and star Sara Bareilles has revealed that she has made a full recovery from COVID-19.
In an Instagram story, Bareilles says, “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.”
She added, “I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do.”
Bareilles most recently starred in London’s production of the musical Waitress, a production that went dark March 13, several days prior to the general West End shutdown. Bareilles’ co-star, Gavin Creel, subsequently disclosed that he had mild symptoms though hadn’t been tested.
Waitress‘ producers have announced that the London production will not re-open after the West End shutdown is lifted.
