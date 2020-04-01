Samuel L. Jackson video’ed in to Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night to share a timely and hilarious update on a sequel to Go the F*** to Sleep, a children’s book for adults written by Adam Mansbach and Ricardo Cortés, which Jackson memorably read on YouTube a few years ago. Jackson told Kimmel Mandsbach had called him recently to discuss a sequel to the book, “something that would remind people of what social distancing and where we are in these times right now.”

Set to a soft piano background, Jackson began reading: “Stay the f*ck at home, The Rona is spreading, this sh*t is no joke. It’s no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends. Just stay the f*ck at home,” he said. “Now, technically I’m not a doctor, but motherf*ckers listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam f*cking Jackson, imploring you to keep ya ass at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don’t panic, just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face, and stay the f*ck at home.”

He continues, “Motherf*cker, it’s no time to gamble, look around you’re not at a casino. Just stay at home as if your name was Trenton Quarantino.” He concludes by thanking everyone for “doing your part to flatten the curve because that s**t is steep.”

You can watch the entire clip above. The full poem begins at the 5:55 mark.

