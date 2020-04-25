SAG-AFTRA And AMPTP Agree To Start Film & TV Contract Talks Next Week

SAG-AFTRA and management’s AMPTP said Friday that they will start negotiations for a new film and TV contract on Monday. In a joint statement, they said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state government stay-at-home orders, the talks will be conducted via video teleconference. Their current contract expires June 30.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will chair the union’s negotiating committee and national executive director David White will serve as SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator. AMPTP president Carol Lombardini will be the lead negotiator for the companies.

“The parties also announced that the upcoming negotiations will be conducted under a formal media blackout,” they said in their statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The AMPTP reached an agreement with the DGA for a new film and television contract on March 5, but is still trying to work out a start date for talks with the Writers Guild. Their contract is set to expire May 1, although they have talked about extending until June 30 — the same date that the current SAG-AFTRA pact expires.