Saban Films Acquires Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Crime Thriller ‘The Silencing’

Saban Films has acquired the Robin Pront-directed The Silencing starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones, Shot Caller), Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy, Peaky Blinders) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince). The crime thriller was written by Micah Ranum and was slated to debut at SXSW. Saban Films will release the film domestically. Anova Pictures’ Cybill Lui Eppich (Pay the Ghost, After the Dark) produced the film. Saban Films, which partnered with XYZ Films, executive produces alongside with XYZ Films’ Aram Tertzakian and Maxime Cottray.

The Silencing follows a reformed hunter living in isolation on a wildlife sanctuary who becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local Sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago.

“Nikolaj and Annabelle are fantastic in this thrilling tale that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “While we are deeply saddened that it could not premiere at this year’s SXSW, we are honored to be able to share Robin Pront’s film with our audiences.”

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Endeavor Content and Nate Bolotin at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.