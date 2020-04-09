Saban Films Acquires Crime Thriller ‘Most Wanted’ Starring Josh Hartnett

Saban Films has acquired the Daniel Roby-directed Most Wanted starring Josh Hartnett (Lucky Number Slevin, Penny Dreadful), Antoine Olivier Pilon (Mommy) and Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick). The crime-thriller will debut in the U.S. this summer. André Rouleau and Valérie d’Auteuil produce the film under their Caramel Films banner. Saban Films teamed with Highland Film Group on the project.

Inspired by a true story and written by Roby, Most Wanted follows an investigative journalist (Hartnett) as he unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel’s freedom.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said, “We are so proud to have been involved with this film since its early stages. Our audiences will be captivated by every twist and turn of this gripping story as Daniel Roby does a brilliant job bringing it to life.”

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser on behalf of the filmmakers. Executive Producers are Highland Film Group’s Delphine Perrier, Arianne Fraser and Henry Winterstern, Goldrush Entertainment’s Eric Gozlan and Richard Iott, Les Films Seville’s Patrick Roy and Anne-Claire Villeneuve, Daniel Roby, Yvann Thibaudeau and Marc Côté. Highland Film Group is handling international sales.