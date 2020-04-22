Click to Skip Ad
Ryan Seacrest Digs Out Original ‘American Idol’ Desk From His Garage For ABCs Remote Live Shows

ABC

Ryan Seacrest is going to present the first lockdown edition of the American Idol finals for ABC this Sunday using the show’s original desk, which housed Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell back in 2002.

In a video tweeted on Wednesday, Seacrest said he had dug the desk out from his garage and will use it to help knit together performances and judging from 25 different locations when American Idol goes live on Sunday.

The video provides a glimpse behind the scenes at Seacrest’s home set-up on Sunday, with a camera trained on the desk, which is equipped with a screen. There is also a screen behind Seacrest with the American Idol logo, as well as a neon sign with the branding.

Produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will broadcast to audiences remotely alongside Seacrest and Bobby Bones. The top 20 contestants will be performing from their own homes for America’s vote.

For the enthusiasts, here’s a full shot of the original desk used for the first season of American Idol on Fox:

American Idol

