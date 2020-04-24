Ryan Reynolds & Shawn Levy Reteam For Time Travel Feature Set At Skydance

Following their collaboration on the soon-to-be-released film, Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are reteaming on time travel drama for Skydance. Like Free Guy, Reynolds is starring and Levy is directing and the will also produce the pic alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance.

Written by Jonathan Topper, based on a spec by T.S. Nowlin, the plot follows a man (Reynolds) who travels to the past to enlist his 13-year old self to confront his late father.

Production is aiming to start late this year.