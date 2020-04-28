Ryan Murphy Brings Sneak Preview Of ‘Hollywood’ To MPTF Home As He & Netflix Donate To Industry Hardship Fund

Ryan Murphy is bringing Hollywood to Hollywood. Emmy-winning TV producer is giving the residents of the MPTF home a sneak preview of his Netflix limited series Hollywood ahead of its premiere on May 1.

The first three episodes of the series will air on their in-house channel and will include an exclusive Q&A with the cast. In addition, Netflix is donating an additional $100,000 to its industry hardship fund benefitting the MPTF, which Murphy is personally matching. Netflix previously donated $1M to the MPTF as part of its fund to help with hardship in the creative community.

“Making Hollywood as a revisionist fable of our Golden Age showed me what can happen when people band together in the face of adversity,” said Murphy. “I’m honored to be able to provide support during this devastating time for the residents of MPTF, many of whom built this industry and created entertainment that continues to inspire so many of us still today.”

Created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown. Starring Daren Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone and Jim Parsons, the series’ characters each offer a specific perspective during the Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

The MPTF home has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Motion Picture & Television Fund was matching contributions to double the $250,000 pledged by the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation to help defray the cost of PPE and food for caregivers at its skilled nursing home in Woodland Hills, where six residents have died of COVID-19. Several caregivers have also contracted the virus, though none has died. The donations also will go toward the general upkeep of the facility’s coronavirus care unit.