Ryan Murphy Teases Return Of ‘American Horror Story’s Rubber Man

There’s a familiar face returning to the 10th season of American Horror Story — so it seems. Ryan Murphy took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a picture of the iconic Rubber Man, who has appeared in multiple seasons of the FX anthology since the first installment, Murder House.

Murphy posted a picture of the Rubber Man with the caption, “Coming soon.” In the past seasons multiple characters have donned this latex suit including Dylan McDermott, Zachary Quinto, Cody Fern and Evan Peters — who returns for the 10th season after sitting out AHS: 1984. Feel free to tell us your theories.

The new season has been veiled in secrecy, but what we do know that Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast the includes AHS mainstays Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Peters.

Last month, Murphy gave us another tease last month with a poster that featured a pair of creepy hands that seem to be clawing up a bluff with the ocean in the background. The caption cryptically said “Things are beginning to wash up on shore…”

Check out Murphy’s latest tease below.