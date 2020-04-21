XYZ Takes On Sales Rights To Kodi Smit-McPhee & Ryan Kwanten Sci-Fi ‘2067’

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has signed on to handle worldwide sales rights to Oz sci-fi thriller 2067, starring Kodi Smit-McPhee (X:Men) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood).

Previously with Content Media, the film marks writer-director Seth Larney’s (Tombiruo) English-language directorial debut. The movie takes place in a world plagued by a disease after climate change has forced the adoption of artificial oxygen. With his wife sick and little hope for survival, Ethan (Smit-McPhee) is forced to travel to the future in search of a cure for the mysterious illness. Not knowing who to trust, he has to navigate a future filled with imminent danger and the possibility of never coming home.

Producers are Lisa Shaunessy for Arcadia, Jason Taylor for Futurism Studios and Kate Croser for KOJO Entertainment.

XYZ Films is planning to market the film virtually over the coming weeks, in lieu of a traditional film market due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Content Media’s parent company Kew Media collapsed earlier this year meaning the film needed a new sales home. The feature received major production funding from Screen Australia, in association with South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund and Screen NSW (New South Wales) and was financed with support from Elevate Production Finance, Grumpy Sailor, Spectrum Films and Cumulus VFX.

XYZ’s recent slate of sales titles include Rza’s Cut Throat City, The Silencing, Sion Sono’s Prisoners Of The Ghostland and Stowaway.

Larney is repped by RGM Artists. Smit-McPhee is repped by ICM Partners. Kwanten is repped by RGM Artists, WME and LINK Entertainment.