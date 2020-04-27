Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

CMX Files Chapter 11, Asks Studios, Landlords For “Industry Rebalancing”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Homeland’ Co-Creator Unpacks Series Finale, Talks Potential Revival

Read the full story

Russo Brothers To Celebrate One-Year Anniversary Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With Live Tweet Rewatch

Disney/Marvel

It’s been one year since Anthony Russo and Joe Russo bookended the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame and to celebrate this milestone the pair will be doing a rewatch and giving us insight into the epic superhero pic via Twitter on April 27 at 4pm PT/7pm ET — and there may be some special guests that join them.

The official Russo Brothers Instagram account posted a picture of Thor’s trusty hammer Mjolnir with the caption: “In honor of the 1 year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, re-watch the film along with us TOMORROW starting at 4pmPT/7pmET. We will be LIVE tweeting throughout the entirety of the film and we will be LIVE on IG for the first hour. We may even have a special guest popping by on IG… Join us by using #AvengersAssemble. Who’s in?”

The tweet along comes after the Russo Brothers released their latest pic Extraction starring Thor himself Chris Hemsworth and directed by Sam Hargrave. It also comes after Deadline named the billion-dollar Avengers: Endgame as its number one movie in its 2019 most valuable blockbuster tournament.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad