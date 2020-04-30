Russia Plans Virtual Content Market For International Buyers In June

A Russian virtual content market will be held in June to showcase the country’s latest productions to international buyers.

Roskino, the national film body dedicated to promoting Russian film globally, is organizing the event, which will include live presentations and pitches, a screening room with 150+ hours of films, series and animations both finished and in production, real-time meetings, international panel discussions, a dedicated co-production and co-development section and concerts and performances celebrating Russian culture.

The event will start on June 8 and run for 3-4 days, with plans still being ironed. It is being modelled on the inaugural ‘Key Buyers Event’, which was held in Moscow in October and hosted buyers and commissioners from more than 60 territories.

The move follows the postponement and cancellation of key physical markets such as MIPTV and Cannes due to the pandemic, leaving gaping holes in the international biz calendar. A virtual Cannes market is set for the end of June, as is a U.S.-led initiative which will run simultaneously. Private markets have also begun popping up. As we revealed earlier this week, French company Mk2 is hosting an event this week for its doc slate.

Roskino CEO Evgenia Markova said that the market had been organized at short notice, “It’s challenging for Roskino to organize such an event in one month, but we are keen on using the current situation to the benefit of all sides involved. Russian organizations will have a dedicated platform they so need at the moment to present their slates and strengthen global partnerships.”

The event is being supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Moscow Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development.

“It’s our priority to support the national industry, especially now – when the global community is struggling to find a way out of the crisis. With production suspended and cinemas closed, export is one of the few fields available to keep the industry thriving,” said Maxim Ksenzov, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation.

Local producers including Fedor Bondarchuk of Art Pictures, Vadim Vereshchagin of Central partnership, and Timur Bekmambetov are all backing the initiative.